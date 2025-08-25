LG CNS on Monday launched its new agentic artificial intelligence, introducing AgenticWorks and a:xinx -- services designed to act as “active digital employees” for corporations in a boost to efficiency.

At its AX Media Day conference in Seoul, the IT services arm of LG Group presented the two agentic AI offerings that go beyond traditional automation tools for handling repetitive tasks. They analyze workflows, coordinate tasks across systems and support decision-making so that employees can focus on more strategic work.

“Only 5 percent of companies have seen successful results with AI so far, according to reports from JPMorgan and MIT,” said LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon. “LG CNS is Korea’s No. 1 AX (AI transformation) firm, and with agentic AI, we aim to deliver services that companies can easily adopt to raise productivity in Korea and worldwide.”

The company presented AgenticWorks as the backbone of agentic AI: a six-module, full-stack system covering the design, deployment and management of AI agents.

Built on LG CNS’ DAP GenAI platform in collaboration with Canadian AI firm Cohere, it integrates the latest large language models, including Exaone by LG AI Research. Leveraging more than 500 AI transformation projects, LG CNS also explained that it offers domain-specific models optimized for different industries and value chains.

The platform’s six modules include Builder and Studio for coding and no-code development of the agent AI, Knowledge Lake for data preprocessing and Hub for system integration. The Refiner module optimizes the model for better efficiency and cost, while Router suggests the optimal AI model for the user, the company said.

Lim Eun-young, head of LG CNS' GenAI business, said, "AgenticWorks goes beyond simple proof of concept, supporting the safe and optimized operation of AI services as an end-to-end platform."

"It is designed so not only AI experts but also business staff can easily develop, deploy and manage agent services, whether on-premises or in the cloud," she added.

Security features are bolstered by the company’s SecuXper AI, which filters sensitive data and detects threats at points where AI agents link with corporate systems.

As a use case in recruitment, the company explained that the system can analyze thousands of resumes and aptitude tests, recommend candidates and generate interview questions, boosting productivity by about 26 percent, LG CNS said.

The company’s a:xink service -- short for "AX + EX + Think" -- integrates seven functions for office work, from daily voice briefings on emails and tasks to automatic meeting scheduling, real-time translation and report generation.

“The service, embedded in AgenticWorks, can personalize workflows based on user style and priorities,” said Lee Seung-chan, head of the Digital AX business at LG CNS. “For example, it can draft a business trip approval and add it to a weekly report based on a meeting transcript, linking seamlessly with ERP and groupware systems.”

LG Display, which is piloting a:xink, has reported a 10 percent productivity gain and more than 10 billion won ($73 million) in annual cost savings compared with similar external services, LG CNS explained. The display-maker aims to raise productivity by over 30 percent within three years.

LG CNS said it plans to launch both services overseas after expanding them domestically in the second half of this year.