● Updated law: Organs Transplant Act

What it does: Improves the registration process for organ donors

Took effect: Aug. 21

Starting Aug. 21, anyone applying for identification documents, including resident registration cards, passports, driver’s licenses and seafarer’s identity certificates, will be provided with information on how to register as an organ donor. The same process applies to renewals and reissuances.

The new law aims to expand awareness and participation in organ donor registration. It also establishes a new legal basis for monitoring the health of organ donors. Previously, only transplant recipients were subject to health follow-ups. Going forward, donors will also receive post-donation checkups to track aftereffects and ensure their well-being.

Holding game operators liable for damages from random boxes

● Updated law: Game Industry Promotion Act

What it does: Hold game operators liable for harm associated with the purchase of random boxes

Took effect: Aug. 1

Game operators who fail to disclose the types of random boxes or similar rewards in games will be held liable for damages if users suffer harm as a result. Operators are now required to disclose the probability of obtaining each item, and are banned from providing any false information about such items.

Random boxes in games, known as loot boxes, are virtual containers that provide players with a random selection of items, such as cosmetic skins, weapons or other rewards.

In such cases, the game operator bears the burden of proof to show that the false or missing disclosure was not intentional or negligent. If the operator cannot prove this, and the violation is deemed intentional, the court may order compensation of up to three times the actual damages recognized.

When calculating compensation, the court will take into account: the degree of intent or awareness of potential harm, the scale of damage suffered by users, the economic benefits obtained by the operator, the duration and frequency of the violation, any fines or penalties previously imposed, and the operator’s efforts to remedy the harm.

In addition, user protection will be reinforced through the establishment of a dedicated center to handle compensation claims arising from violations of these disclosure obligations.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Government Legislation, The Korea Herald publishes a monthly article on laws that have recently been updated in South Korea. The ministry’s Easy Law service (https://www.easylaw.go.kr/CSM/Main.laf) provides accessible summaries of Korean laws grouped by category in English and 11 other languages: Arabic, Bengali, Cambodian, Simplified Chinese, Indonesian, Japanese, Mongolian, Nepali, Thai, Uzbek and Vietnamese — Ed.