Timeless serenity at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has launched the "Timeless Serenity" package, in partnership with Korea’s premier red ginseng brand, JungKwanJang. Designed for deep rest and renewal, the package includes a JungKwanJang Gidarim Gift Set featuring rare agarwood resin products, guided meditations and sleep-enhancing amenities. Guests can enjoy expert-led fitness classes and an international buffet breakfast for two at The Market Kitchen. Rates start at 800,000 won for a deluxe room. Available through Dec. 31.

Self-wedding package at Kensington Hotel Seorak

Kensington Hotel Seorak offers “About Time” package tailored for self-wedding photo shoots until Nov. 30. Located just five minutes from Seoraksan National Park’s entrance, the hotel’s unique British-themed interiors and scenic seasonal backdrops are great photo settings, including a vintage red double-decker bus and a Beatles memorabilia lounge. The package includes a one-night stay, welcome dessert, customized anniversary decorations with a personalized wine bottle, and a choice between a Polaroid camera or photo props rental. Prices start at 199,900 won.

“Limited-Time Splash Bay” package at Inspire Entertainment Resort

Inspire Entertainment Resort presents a flash sale from Aug. 26 to 30 of the "Limited-Time Splash Bay" package, available for stays from Sept.1 to Dec. 19. Enjoy a one-night stay, morning admission to the water park Splash Bay, and late checkout. The indoor water park, enclosed by a glass dome, maintains a comfortable temperature year-round, allowing guests to enjoy water activities regardless of weather or season. Rates start at 308,000 won.

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul 4th anniversary

Celebrate the 4th anniversary of Sofitel Ambassador Seoul with the “One Perfect Harmony” promotion this September. The highlight is a one-day-only French Gala Dinner on Sep. 26, featuring Martin Simolka, head chef of Sofitel Le Scribe Paris Opera. Enjoy a six-course meal showcasing sustainable ingredients, exquisite plating and premium 1++ Korean beef paired with selected wines by Fait Maison’s sommelier. The dinner costs 300,000 won per person with wine pairing.

“Shape Of Scent” package at Grand Josun Jeju

Grand Josun Jeju welcomes autumn with "The Shape Of Scent" package available through Nov. 30. Guests receive an exclusive ceramic diffuser inspired by the hotel’s arch-shaped lobby and Jeju’s misty citrus fields, created in collaboration with lifestyle brand Laamu. Enjoy two specialty affogatos at the Lounge & Bar and a kids’ program for families staying in kids’ rooms. Deluxe rooms start at 330,000 won. Additional dining credits are available for stays of two nights or more.