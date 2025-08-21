Xiumin of EXO will greet Seoul fans on Sept. 27 and 28 at the encore fan concert, his agency INB100 announced on Thursday.

The shows will be the last in “X Times (),” his first solo fan concert tour, through which he visited fans in seven cities across Asia since March.

In April, he released his second solo EP, “Interview X,” his first solo effort in about 2 1/2 years. The mini-album topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in seven regions while the lead single “Whee!” notched top spot on its Top Songs chart in 14.

The actor and singer also played the male lead in “Heo’s Diner,” a time-travelling rom-com series that aired in March and April.