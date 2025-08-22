HANOI, Vitenam (Viet Nam News/ANN) -- As digital transformation sweeps across Vietnam, even the most traditional craft villages are finding new life -- and new markets -- through smartphones, livestreams and social media.

On a sweltering July afternoon in Phuong Duc Commune on the outskirts of Hanoi, Dinh Thi Tuyen stands under livestream lights, sweat on her eyebrows but energy high.

She's showcasing her village's incense products to an online audience, and orders are flying in. This midday livestream, a special session with discount offers, is a far cry from her first attempt, when nerves left her speechless on camera.

"We were only used to face-to-face sales," she said. "When we first tried livestreaming, we were awkward and nervous. But after training and repetition, it became second nature. At first, we only sold within the village. Now we get orders from much farther away."

Tuyen's story reflects a quiet but powerful shift happening in rural Vietnam.

With strong support from local authorities and the adoption of digital tools, handicraft people in Phuong Duc are learning to publicize their specialty products to audience nationwide. Revenue and profits in the village have grown significantly.

Since the country introduced a new two-tier government model, commune leaders have prioritized grassroots support. Local artisans like Tuyen now regularly attend workshops on digital sales, learning how to use platforms like Facebook and TikTok to promote their products.

Dang Kim Theu remembered how she closed four orders during her first livestream. Instead of giving up, the mother of three took every opportunity to learn.

Today, she runs her own small workshop making eco-friendly goods of reasonable price. Her livestreams now draw a growing and loyal audience.

"If we hadn't had training, I wouldn't have known how to run a livestream or even what to say to promote our products," Theu said. "Now we speak smoothly and confidently. Everyone's really excited."

Social media had also significantly expanded her customer base. She said that it had been very difficult to find buyers in the past, but she now could sell her goods in bulk to companies while still retailing them to local households.

Behind this transformation is Le Văn Binh, secretary of the Communist Party of Phuong Duc Commune.

Previously the chairman of the former Phu Xuyen District, Binh is known not only for his administrative leadership but also for personally managing the Phu Xuyen Craft Village Facebook page, which boasts over 183,000 followers and official verification.

Binh has long believed in the power of digital technology to lift up local economies. When he began promoting digital transformation in 2023, the results spoke for themselves: e-commerce revenue in Phu Xuyen jumped from $5.6 million in 2023 to $38.6 million in 2024.

In the first five months of this year, that figure surged past $152.6 million.

"The people entrusted me with this position, and I take that seriously. I'm not here just to hold a title," Binh said.

Appointed as Party Secretary of Phuong Duc under the city's new administrative structure, Binh described his mission as both new and familiar.

"Now I lead more comprehensively, but my goal hasn't changed; it's still about serving the people," he said.

The urgency of that mission became clear in the wake of COVID-19, when local economies were struggling and craft villages were stagnating. Export markets had shrunk, and competition at home was fierce.

Binh responded by identifying three key priorities: apply digital technology and foster innovation, improve infrastructure to support trade and promote sustainable rural development.

With city approval, he made the old Phu Xuyen a pilot district for digital transformation. The results were striking: the district rose from the bottom to the top of digital governance rankings in just over a year.

One key principle guided him throughout: digital transformation must be inclusive. He said that no one could be left behind, not even the elderly, and noted that their fanpage featured grandmothers in their seventies livestreaming and selling their products.

To make that happen, Binh personally invited university lecturers and marketing experts to provide free training for local residents. At first, villagers came out of curiosity. But with regular sessions, they gained the skills and the confidence to thrive.

Each week, the commune hosts classes on how to sell online using Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and Zalo. Many people learn to edit videos with CapCut and even write product descriptions using AI tools. These sessions are hands-on and practical, and they're making a measurable difference.

"My goal isn't just to report revenue figures," Binh said. "What matters is whether the training is really helping people improve their lives."

Binh has also taken inspiration from national policy, actively applying key directives on science, innovation and private sector development. After the commune was established, he formed a local steering committee to support small businesses and household workshops.

"I feel a real connection to this place," he said. "I treat it as my own hometown. I feel responsible for every single family. And when the people and my colleagues recognize our efforts, that gives me the motivation to keep going."

As Hanoi's new two-level local government model enters its first month, Phuong Duc Commune was emerging as a promising case study: a place where visionary leadership, community involvement and digital tools are coming together to build a more resilient rural economy.

Here, local officials don't just administer policy. They walk with the people -- and the results speak for themselves.