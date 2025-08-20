With best-in-class space and usability, Korean carmaker's new cargo vehicle offers all the right tools

If you're looking for a battery-powered electric van spacious enough for everything from cargo to camping, the Kia PV5 just might be the perfect fit.

The Korea Herald had a chance to check out Kia’s new electric van over a one-and-a-half-hour course that covered about 80 kilometers between Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, and Incheon on Tuesday.

Measuring 4,695 millimeters in length, 1,895 mm in width and 1,905 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,995 mm, the Kia PV5 is big. But the futuristic face of the vehicle looks extremely smooth and sleek, making it appear smaller than it actually is.

The cargo space was the most impressive feature of the electric van. Before the test drive, Kia showcased the PV5 in different uses to demonstrate how its modular design is remarkably spacious.

With the PV5 cargo long model offering a maximum 4,420-liter space measuring up to 2,255 mm in length, 1,565 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height, the rear of the vehicle felt almost like a small storage room in a house. To highlight the versatility of such a space on wheels, Kia turned the back of PV5s into a gaming room, a cafeteria, a workspace and even a kitchenette.

Even the PV5 passenger model with a second row of seats had a roomy trunk with a basic 1,330-liter space and the option to almost double it to 2,310 liters if the second row is folded down.

The interior of the front seats was simple, which is often a benefit to drivers and passengers. The cabin’s low beltline offered ideal visibility for the driver. The 7-inch instrument cluster and the 12.9-inch navigation screen without physical buttons on the dashboard were in line with the vehicle’s sleek, modern exterior.

Once the PV5 hit the road, the navigation screen displayed two real-time video feeds showing what was behind the car and a 360-degree view of the vehicle from above its roof, effectively removing blind spots for the driver.

The battery was charged to 94 percent at the beginning of the ride, indicating a range of up to 398 kilometers. According to the Korean government’s certification, the Kia PV5 can drive up to 358 km per charge.

The acceleration was as nimble and powerful as any electric vehicle, with the front motor producing up to 120 kilowatts and 250 newton-meters of torque. Despite the vehicle's height and overall size, the PV5 handled well at speeds over 100 kilometers per hour.

The Kia PV5 starts at 47.09 million won ($33,900) for the passenger model and 42 million won for the cargo version.