From Twice to 'KPop Demon Hunters,' Arirang TV program to spotlight K-pop’s global influence

President Lee Jae Myung is set to appear on the special broadcast "K-Pop: The Next Chapter," joining key entertainment industry figures in discussing the current state and future of K-pop.

The program, scheduled for broadcast on Arirang TV, South Korea's public international broadcaster, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, will feature a lineup that includes President Lee; Maggie Kang, who co-directed the animated feature “KPop Demon Hunters” with Chris Appelhans; Twice’s Jihyo and Jeongyeon; producer-DJ R.Tee (Kim Jung-gu), the hitmaker behind Blackpink and Big Bang songs; and music critic Kim Young-dae. The show host is Jang Sung-kyu, a former JTBC announcer-turned-TV personality.

According to the presidential office, the special was designed as a platform to reflect on K-pop’s global reach, explore the new possibilities introduced by global content and share visions for its next phase.

“As Korea aims to reestablish itself as a cultural powerhouse among the world’s Big 5 of soft power, continuous growth and innovation in the cultural industries, including K-pop, are essential. Accordingly, the insights and voices shared through this program will be reflected in shaping future policy directions,” a presidential office official said in a press statement released Tuesday.

The appearance comes as President Lee has doubled down on positioning Korea as a global cultural leader. His administration last week unveiled an expansive five-year plan to strengthen the nation’s cultural standing and develop a sustainable digital and media ecosystem. The initiative sets ambitious growth targets for K-culture while emphasizing the need to support both artistic creation and public participation.

At a cabinet meeting earlier this week, Lee also remarked, “The wave that began with K-pop is now spreading across K-culture as a whole.”

He continued, “Recently, as ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ has gained huge popularity worldwide, crowds have been flocking to the National Museum of Korea, with museum goods selling out day after day. We must accelerate our journey toward becoming a true powerhouse of K-culture.”

The president further urged government ministries to come up with measures "including strategies for the global expansion of K-content and the development of related infrastructure such as K-pop facilities — while adhering to the arm’s-length principle of supporting but not interfering.”