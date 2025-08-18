Yang outlines second-half release plans for Blackpink, Treasure and Baby Monster

YG Entertainment chief producer Yang Hyun-suk on Monday outlined the company’s release plans for the second half of this year, covering Blackpink, Treasure and Baby Monster.

Blackpink’s new album is scheduled for a November release. Yang said that both the members and the production team are actively preparing for the launch.

“We will try to have (Blackpink’s) album released in November,” the chief producer said in an interview video shared on YG Entertainment’s official blog.

Yang’s confirmation follows local media reports last week, which said the girl group has already completed the album’s cover shoot and is finishing recording the new songs. A YG Entertainment official had told The Korea Herald on Aug. 11 that further details on the album will be revealed later through the company’s official promotion.

Treasure, marking its fifth anniversary this year, will also release its third EP, “Love Pulse,” on Sept. 1. The album will feature four tracks: the main song “Paradise,” and B-side tracks “Everything,” “Now Forever” and “Better Than Me.”

“The album was designed to connect with fans ahead of the group’s upcoming global tour,” Yang said. “Their music videos for both the main track ‘Paradise’ and ‘Everything’ will be released later in the promotional cycle.”

Baby Monster is set to return Oct. 10 with a new EP featuring four new songs, including the lead song “We Go Up.” The girl group’s recent single “Hot Sauce” will not be included in the album. Other tracks include “Psycho,” “Supa Dupa Luv” and “Wild,” each highlighting different musical elements, from hip-hop to country-inspired dance.

“The group will release a conceptual music video alongside high-quality choreography videos for the tracks,” he said.

Yang also noted that recording for Baby Monster’s 2026 releases is 80 to 90 percent complete.