Treasure set the release date for its third EP “Love Pulse” at Sept. 1, according to label YG Entertainment on Monday.

It uploaded a poster for the set hinting at a record full of thumping energy and unique charm.

The EP comes about six months since its special mini album “Pleasure,” which sold over 710,000 copies in the first week and marked a career-high for the group.

The band teased its pending return last month when it announced plans for its Asia tour “Pulse On.” It will kick off the trip with a three-day show in Seoul from Oct. 10 and will visit four cities in Japan between November and February next year.

Tour stops announced so far also include Taipei, Jakarta, Manila, Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangkok.