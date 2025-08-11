Details on group's comeback to be released sometime later through official promotion, according to YG Entertainment

K-pop juggernaut Blackpink will be releasing a new album later this year.

"Details on the group's comeback and the upcoming album will be released at a later time through our official promotions," a senior official at YG Entertainment told The Korea Herald on Monday.

"The plan for the album release keeps changing, so there is not much we can say at this point," the official added, declining to comment further.

Rumors about the band's highly anticipated return surfaced earlier in the day after a local media outlet reported that the K-pop act is gearing up for a November comeback.

Reports added that the girl group has already completed the photo shoot for the album's cover and plans to finish recording the new songs. After the album's release, Blackpink is also expected to appear on music shows to promote the album.

When it is released, it will mark the group's first new album in three years. The group's second full-length album, "Born Pink," came out in September 2022, just before Blackpink embarked on a world tour.

Last month, the girl group dropped the digital single "Jump," which is a hard techno genre track co-produced and co-written by Diplo. Featuring guitar riffs reminiscent of Western films, "Jump" showcases the quartet's distinct vocals.

Soon after its release, "Jump" topped Spotify's weekly top songs global chart, marking the group's second time capturing the highest spot on the list, following "Shut Down," the lead track from its second full album.

Currently, Blackpink is on a world tour under the banner of "Deadline," which kicked off in Korea on July 5. The group will take a two-month break after a show in London on Saturday, then return to the stage on Oct. 18 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.