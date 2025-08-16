Once seen as formal and old-fashioned, classical music in Korea is drawing younger fans through YouTube, social media and fresh programming. The buzzword “classic-hip” captures the shift — classical is now “today’s music.”

Reflecting this, the KBS Symphony Orchestra will feature soloists born in the 1990s in four concerts in the second half of this year, pairing them with renowned conductors. In November, it will also present a concert with the newly crowned winner of the International Chopin Piano Competition — likely a pianist born in the 1990s or 2000s.

Russian pianist Dmitry Shishkin, born in 1992, opened the series on July 18 with German conductor Markus Stenz. Shishkin's appearance on a Korean classical YouTube channel garnered over 15 million views and made him a familiar name among local audiences.

On Aug. 29 at the Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall, Japanese pianist Mao Fujita, born in 1998, will make his Korean orchestral debut. The silver medalist at the 2019 Tchaikovsky Competition will perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25 under Chung Myung-Whun. He will close the program with Berlioz’s "Symphonie Fantastique," contrasting Mozart’s classical poise with Romantic intensity.

British saxophonist Jess Gillam, born in 1998, debuts in Korea on Sept. 25 at the same venue. The first saxophonist signed to Decca Classics and the youngest soloist to appear at the BBC Proms’ “Last Night,” Gillam is celebrated for her genre-spanning repertoire. She will give the Korean premiere of John Adams’ Saxophone Concerto, conducted by Gemma New, alongside Bernstein’s "Candide Overture" and Copland’s Symphony No. 3.

On Oct. 17, violinist Randall Goosby, born in 1996, a Juilliard graduate of Korean-Japanese and African-American heritage and a prominent advocate for diversity in classical music, performs Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with Peter Oundjian conducting. The program also features Joan Tower’s Concerto for Orchestra Suite and Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 3.

On Nov. 21 at Lotte Concert Hall, the KBS Symphony will take the stage with the winner of the 2025 International Chopin Piano Competition as soloist under the baton of Leonard Slatkin. The finals of one of the world’s most prestigious competitions for young pianists aged 17 to 30 will take place in October.