Steak and jazz at Andaz Seoul Gangnam

Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s Meat & Co. Steakhouse offers a summer six-course dinner menu through Sep. 14.

Highlights include house-smoked salmon, grilled corn soup, half lobster and charcoal-grilled 1++ Korean sirloin. A flaming Baked Alaska dessert is served tableside.

Every Friday features live jazz for a romantic fine dining experience.

The course menu is 150,000 won per person, with an optional wine pairing for 65,000 won. Discounts are available through Naver reservations.

Myeong-dong brunch at Le Meridien Seoul

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong’s lobby lounge Lumiere debuts the Myeongdong Brunch Edition from Sep. 1 to Nov. 30.

Guests can choose from three mains — Jeju pork cutlet, sashimi rice bowl or octopus vongole pasta — served with side dishes and a Le Scoop gelato parfait dessert.

Brunch is available weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and weekends in two sessions. The set menu is priced at 60,000 won for two.

Lotte Resorts launches Miracle Week

Lotte Resorts hosts its biggest sale of the year, Miracle Week, from Aug. 18 to 24 for members.

Discounts include up to 35 percent off room rates at Sokcho, Buyeo, Jeju Art Villas and Gimhae. An additional 10,000 won off is possible with Lotte Card. All bookings come with a snack gift set.

Golfers also enjoy up to 50 percent off green fees and a free draft beer at Skyhill CC in Buyeo and Jeju. Travel periods vary by location.

'Essence of Caviar' at Signiel Seoul’s Stay

Signiel Seoul’s fine dining French restaurant Stay presents “Essence of Caviar,” a seven-course set menu available until Oct. 31.

Created with techniques by Michelin three-star chef Yannick Alleno, the menu uses Prunier Osetra caviar in every course, from scallop appetizers to caviar-topped French custard. Dishes feature ingredients like Korean black eggs and Mediterranean sea bass.

The course menu is priced at 450,000 won per person. Reservations must be made at least three days in advance.

Four Seasons Seoul offers dual happy hours

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul introduces two happy hour experiences.

At Akira Back, guests can choose from dishes like tuna pizza or softshell crab rolls, with a drink, for 45,000 won per person from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

At Charles H., guests can enjoy bar bites such as truffle arancini or Hanwoo tartare paired with a cocktail for 50,000 won, available daily from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Both venues offer refined atmospheres and creative menus at value pricing.