"Materialists"
(US)
Opened Aug. 8
Romance/Drama
Directed by Celine Song
An ambitious New York matchmaker (Dakota Johnson) finds herself caught between a wealthy client (Pedro Pascal) and her struggling actor ex-boyfriend (Chris Evans).
"Ballerina"
(US)
Opened Aug. 6
Action/Thriller
Directed by Len Wiseman
A ballerina-turned-assassin (Ana de Armas) hunts down those responsible for her father's death in this John Wick universe spin-off.
"My Daughter is a Zombie"
(South Korea)
Opened July 30
Comedy/Drama
Directed by Pil Gam-seong
Devoted father Jung-hwan (Jo Jung-seok) flees to his rural hometown with his zombie-infected teenage daughter (Choi Yu-ri), enlisting his mother (Lee Jung-eun) and childhood friend (Yoon Kyung-ho) in a comedic scheme to hide and rehabilitate her.
"F1: The Movie"
(US)
Opened June 25
Sports/Drama
Directed by Joseph Kosinski
Former Formula One driver Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) comes out of retirement to mentor a rookie prodigy (Damson Idris) for a struggling team.
