The Korean and Canadian singer returns with a genre-blending, deeply personal project exploring self-discovery amid pressure and uncertainty

Jeon Somi is back after a year with her second EP, “Chaotic & Confused” — a candid exploration of self-discovery found within moments of disorder and doubt.

The singer first rose to fame in January 2016 on the large-scale survival project “Produce 101,” where she finished first among 101 contestants. She debuted later that year as a member of the project group, I.O.I.

After the group disbanded in early 2017, she signed a solo contract with JYP Entertainment but parted ways a year later without notable releases. In September 2018, she joined The Black Label, working under the guidance of esteemed producer Teddy to establish herself as a solo artist.

Her new five-track EP marks what she calls a milestone — both musically and personally — capturing the pressure of being a solo performer nearly a decade into her career, despite still being only 24.

“This album reflects my current chaotic chapter,” Jeon said at a press interview in Seoul, Thursday. “As always, I’ve shaped my music to mirror the situations I’m living through. Each track reflects something I can do best right now.”

The lead single, “Closer,” introduces a fresh genre experiment — stutter house — beginning with light, airy guitar riffs before bursting into a high-energy chorus. Its playful unpredictability mirrors the lyric “a beautifully crooked dream,” which Jeon says reflects the search for herself amid uncertainty.

“‘Closer’ was actually the last song I worked on for the album,” she said. “I wanted a softer comeback this time, but still with a performance element fans would enjoy. Genre-wise, it allowed me to go deeper creatively.”

The track samples Sean Kingston’s 2007 hit “Beautiful Girls,” though Jeon aimed to reimagine it in her own style.

“It’s challenging to turn a well-known song into something original,” she said. “But I feel ‘Closer’ blends old-school charm, today’s house and techno trends, and my own voice perfectly.”

The EP spans multiple styles — from the post-punk flair of “Escapade” to the prerelease nu-disco and R&B single “Extra,” the hybrid pop title track “Chaotic & Confused” and the emotive R&B ballad “Delu.” Jeon, who has been involved in the creation of all her releases, took an even larger role this time, contributing to songwriting, composing, visuals and performance concepts.

Expanding her sound

Teddy, founder and executive producer of The Black Label, and producer Vince both played key roles in shaping the record. Teddy, who recently co-wrote Blackpink’s “Jump,” is known for his meticulous approach.

“He finds sides of my voice I didn’t know I had,” Jeon said. “He reminds me that as a soloist, I have to fill the entire track on my own — and keep it engaging.”

Vince, she added, brings a more relaxed style. “He lets me record freely first, then gives feedback. I think he trusts me more now — even Teddy has let me work directly with him without oversight.” Vince also contributed to the “KPop Demon Hunters’” hit soundtrack, including the Saja Boys’ “Your Idol,” which Jeon witnessed being produced in the studio.

Asked if she ever wanted to claim a “KPop Demon Hunters” track for herself, Jeon laughed. “I used to feel that way, but now I believe the right songs come when the time is right. I focus on what fits me in the moment.”

Looking ahead, Jeon says she wants to continue singing songs she can fully own in style, message and delivery.

“I think I have my own vocabulary and way of expressing things,” she said. “I want to grow that and become a solo artist who competes on the quality of the music itself, while giving fans something exciting to see and hear every time.”