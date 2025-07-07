Jeon Somi discussed her new digital single “Extra” through agency The Black Label on Monday.

“After you listen to this song, you will be able to see what music I want to deliver and which way I am headed,” the artist said.

The lyrics sing of love, but the music video captures a wider range of moments from regular life, including feelings of loneliness, she mused. She added that although the set was minimal, the results speak volumes.

The performer appears to have taken a sharp turn from her upbeat teen image, as hinted through teaser materials released so far.

“I try to express myself through songs and concepts that best portrays myself at certain times,” she explained, “And ‘Extra’ is a mature tune that I came across after growing up and experiencing a lot.”