Believe it or not, autumn has officially begun in Korea. Thursday was "Ipchun" on the lunar calendar, marking the end of summer and the start of fall. While the days remain as hot as ever, mornings feel a tad bit cooler. Or is this just wishful thinking? Either way, The Korea Herald is back with some ways to stay cool this weekend. Seoul is hosting special movie screenings under Han River bridges for the next three Saturdays, while just outside the city, a serene garden inspired by traditional Korean gardens of yore just opened to visitors. If you find yourself in Busan, be sure to stop by the iconic seaside Buddhist temple.

Open-air theater at Han River

Picture this: picnic blankets scattered beneath concrete arches, the gentle sounds of the Han River mixing with movie soundtracks, and cool breezes drifting off the water as darkness settles over the city.

This is riverside romance at its most accessible — where Seoul's concrete jungle softens into open-air theaters one Saturday night at a time, as the Hangang Under-the-Bridge Film Fest unfolds across three riverside venues.

Running Aug. 9 through 23, the screenings start Saturday nights at 8 p.m., turning the spaces beneath Wonhyo, Cheongdam and Cheonho bridges into impromptu screening rooms. These bridges arch over the Han River as it cuts through the capital, each sheltering riverside parks below in Yeouido, Ttukseom and Gwangnaru, respectively.

This coming Saturday serves up crowd-pleasers: "Wonka" at Yeouido, tearjerker "Miracle" at Ttukseom, and animated favorite "Love's Hachuping" at Gwangnaru. The second weekend honors Liberation Day's 80th anniversary with Admiral Yi Sun-sin's naval trilogy spanning all three locations.

The setting feels authentically Seoul — urban infrastructure repurposed for communal joy. Subway trains rumble overhead at Cheongdam Bridge, where organizers wisely offer headphones for the first 200 arrivals. The festival wraps Aug. 23 with home-grown superhero comedy "Hi-Five," screening exclusively beneath Wonhyo Bridge.

Admission is free, seating is first-come, first served, and cooling towels and water are provided.

Yeouido Hangang Park

330 Yeouido-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul

Ttukseom Hangang Park

704-1 Jayang-dong, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul

Gwangnaru Hangang Park

659-1 Amsa-dong, Gangdong-gu, Seoul

Soft opening of Medongaule in Yangpyeong

Medongaule, a large-scale cultural project nestled in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, held its soft opening Aug. 1, offering visitors an early glimpse before its official opening. Taking 13 years to realize, the garden spans 7,000 pyeong (approximately 23,100 square meters) and is part of a 60,000-pyeong development set for full opening in 2026.

The project seeks to revive Korea’s traditional garden culture, which nearly disappeared during the colonial era and industrialization. Inspired by Joseon-era (1392-1910) scholars and traditional Korean estates, the garden is divided into three zones: “The Lives of the Commoners,” “The Elegance of Seonbi” and “The Spirit of the Korean People.” Visitors encounter magnolia-lined paths, stone walkways and tranquil ponds that reflect Confucian ideals.

To celebrate the soft opening, the garden is operating on a limited, online reservation-only basis throughout this month. All visitors will receive a complimentary cold beverage during this period.

Admission is 50,000 won for adults and 25,000 won for children and teens. Infants under 24 months are admitted free. Visitors should allow about three hours for a full experience, or 90 minutes for a quicker tour.

Reservations can be made at www.medongaule.com.

Medongaule

1 Geumwangjeommal-gil, Yangdong-myeon, Yangpyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do

Soak up the sea air in Busan

Busan is packed with places worth a visit that have made it a popular summer travel destination. One such spot is Haedong Yonggung Temple. Perched on the rocks lining the coast, this unique venue offers a beautiful view of the ocean, especially at sunset or sunrise. The 650-year-old temple greets visitors with 12 zodiac animal deities.

If you are craving fresh seafood, head to Jagalchi Market. Also located along the waterfront, the market is the perfect place to explore a wide variety of seafood, which can be prepared and eaten on the spot at one of the market’s tables.

Lastly, cool off after a long day at Haeundae Beach. This beach never sleeps and often has people coming out to enjoy the night view of the sea and take a dip. Vendors and buskers add to the atmosphere and make sure you never go hungry.

Haedong Yonggung Temple

86 Yonggung-gil, Gijang-gun, Busan

Jagalchi Market

52 Jagalchihaean-ro, Jung-gu, Busan

Haeundae Beach

264 Haeundaehaebyeon-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan