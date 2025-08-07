Korean shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai announced Thursday that it has signed a new partnership with US-based artificial intelligence defense firm Anduril Industries, expanding their existing collaboration to develop an uncrewed surface vessel.

The agreement, which builds on a memorandum of understanding signed in April, was formalized at HD Hyundai’s global research and development center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, on the same day.

The signing ceremony was attended by Joo Won-ho, head of the naval and special ship business unit at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, and Palmer Luckey, co-founder of Anduril.

Under the new partnership, HD Hyundai will equip its uncrewed surface vessels with Anduril’s autonomous mission systems for deployment in the Korean market. It will also design and build vessels developed by Anduril for sale in the US market, incorporating HD Hyundai's autonomous navigation technologies.

The two firms also plan to co-develop a prototype uncrewed surface vessel, which will be showcased in both Korea and the US. The prototype is expected to debut in Korea by 2027.

“Uncrewed surface vessels are the essence and necessity of future naval warfare,” said Joo.

“Through our collaboration with Anduril, which possesses the world’s most advanced autonomous mission systems, we aim to develop the world’s leading uncrewed battleship.”

As part of its broader strategy to participate in the US’ efforts to expand domestic shipbuilding capabilities, HD Hyundai has been strengthening ties with the US shipbuilding sector.

The company has partnered with Edison Chouest Offshore to build commercial vessels in the country, and in April it signed an agreement with Huntington Ingalls Industries, the largest US defense shipbuilder.