Lim Jin-kyu (right), senior vice president of Korean Air's aerospace division, and Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril, pose for a photo during an agreement signing ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul on Thursday. (Korean Air)
Lim Jin-kyu (right), senior vice president of Korean Air's aerospace division, and Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril, pose for a photo during an agreement signing ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul on Thursday. (Korean Air)

South Korea’s leading air carrier, Korean Air, announced on Thursday that it has signed a teaming agreement with US defense technology company Anduril to establish a strategic partnership in the uncrewed aerial vehicle sector across Korea and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

The signing ceremony took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul, attended by key executives including Lim Jin-kyu, senior vice president of Korean Air’s aerospace division, and Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril.

The agreement builds upon a memorandum of understanding signed in April, through which both companies have been actively discussing areas of collaboration.

Under the agreement, the two sides aim to co-develop Korean-tailored UAV models based on Anduril’s products, explore licensed production and consider the establishment of an Asia-based UAV manufacturing hub, to be known as Arsenal South Korea.

Their shared goal is to expand into the Asia-Pacific UAV market by focusing on mission-autonomous drone systems.

Additional discussions are to take place following this agreement, with the aim of signing a final deal early next year.

“This collaboration between a leading UAV developer in Korea and an artificial intelligence-powered defense technology company marks the turning point in the global UAV market,” said a Korean Air official. “We will further contribute to Korea’s defense autonomy.”


spark@heraldcorp.com