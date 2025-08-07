Girl group Purple Kiss announced Thursday that it will have a live show in Kawasaki of the Greater Tokyo area on Sept. 13.

Billed as “A Violet to Remember,” the concert nods at the band's debut album “Into Violet” as well as its recently announced decision to bid farewell and disband. Agency RBW Entertainment announced Monday that after four years together, the six members will go their separate ways in November.

Purple Kiss debuted in 2021 as a group of seven, but Park Jieun left in 2022. Its latest effort is the second single “I Miss My …” dropped last month.

As per the agency’s statement, the group of six will release an English-language album later this month and will tour the US before also holding a concert in Korea.