"Ballerina"

(US)

Opened Aug. 6

Action/Thriller

Directed by Len Wiseman

A ballerina-turned-assassin (Ana de Armas) hunts down those responsible for her father's death in this John Wick universe spin-off.

"My Daughter is a Zombie"

(South Korea)

Opened July 30

Comedy/Drama

Directed by Pil Gam-seong

Devoted father Jung-hwan (Jo Jung-seok) flees to his rural hometown with his zombie-infected teenage daughter (Choi Yu-ri), enlisting his mother (Lee Jung-eun) and childhood friend (Yoon Kyung-ho) in a comedic scheme to hide and rehabilitate her.

"The King of Kings"

(US/South Korea)

Opened July 16

Drama/Religious

Directed by Jang Seong-ho

Charles Dickens (Lee Byung-hun) tells his son the story of Jesus Christ (Jin Sun-kyu) in this animated retelling of the New Testament based on Dickens' book "The Life of Our Lord."

"F1: The Movie"

(US)

Opened June 25

Sports/Drama

Directed by Joseph Kosinski

Former Formula One driver Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) comes out of retirement to mentor a rookie prodigy (Damson Idris) for a struggling team.