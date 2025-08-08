Four Seasons Hotel Seoul celebrates 10 years with charity lunch

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul earned Green Key certification on July 7 for its sustainable practices since opening in 2015. The certification recognizes efforts in energy efficiency, waste reduction and environmental education. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the hotel will host a “Flavor For Good” charity lunch at OUL on Aug. 31. The six-course meal by Executive Sous Chef Jeon Jae-ho includes seasonal Korean dishes and traditional liquor pairings. Tickets are 200,000 won per person, limited to 30 guests, with proceeds supporting Korean senior citizens through the Korea Legacy Committee.

The Westin Josun Seoul hosts guest bartending night

The Westin Josun Seoul’s Lounge & Bar will host award-winning mixologist Jay Yang of Fermata Seoul for a guest bartending event on Aug. 20 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Yang will serve three creative cocktails using Royal Brackla, the first Scotch whisky with royal certification. Guests can experience Yang’s refined techniques and the smooth, elegant profile of Royal Brackla in this one-night-only showcase.

Signiel Hotels launch limited-time summer promotion

Signiel Seoul and Busan are offering up to 20 percent off through the “Signiel Brand Festa,” available to Lotte Hotel Rewards members who book by Aug. 10. The stay window runs from Aug. 18 to Sept. 28. Rates in Seoul start at 435,600 won for room-only or 544,500 won for a one-night stay with breakfast for two. In Busan, room-only rates begin at 290,400 won, with breakfast packages from 382,360 won and family options for three from 505,780 won. Bookings must be made via the official website.

Cassia Sokcho unveils summer wine, seafood promotions

Cassia Sokcho is offering two summer wine deals and a seasonal seafood dinner course through Aug. 31. At its buffet restaurant Vista, the “Wine in the Summer Breeze” promotion features two French Lou Gat wines at 65,000 won each. Grill restaurant Pogo’s “Dom Brial Wine Journey” includes three French wines — Lodge, Minuit and Helios — now 90,000 won each after a 25 percent discount. Pogo also debuts “The Sea of Sokcho” dinner course, featuring local seafood such as red crab and abalone, priced at 130,000 won per person.

Kensington Hotels & Resorts launches flexible package

Kensington Hotels & Resorts presents the “Jeju Flex” package, available through Dec. 19, allowing guests to mix and match stays at three Jeju locations: Jungmun, Seogwipo and Hallim. Designed for flexible travel, the package includes three nights from 287,900 won at Seogwipo. Benefits include one free breakfast for three, choice of pool or attraction tickets for three, a 10,000 won voucher for on-site dining or retail, and a 10 percent discount on select facilities. Rooms range from ocean-view suites in Jungmun to family and group accommodations in Seogwipo and Hallim.