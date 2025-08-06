A poster for aespa’s upcoming world tour, including stops across Asia, was uploaded on Wednesday via label SM Entertainment.

The four members will open the tour in Seoul on Aug. 29 and is set to head to Japan in October. They will have two shows each in Fukuoka, Tokyo and Nagoya before returning to Tokyo the following month. The Japan leg will be followed by live shows in Bangkok and Osaka, Japan. Next year, they are expected in Hong Kong, Macao and Jakarta.

The quartet took to the stage at KCON LA 2025 last week and on Sept. 5 will bring out its sixth EP “Rich Man.” The set will have six tracks including the lead single of the same title. It comes about three months since single “Dirty Work” which became its sixth consecutive million-seller.