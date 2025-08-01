Ive confirmed it will be returning Aug. 25 via agency Starship Entertainment on Thursday.

A teaser image released for its fourth EP, “Ive Secret,” showed each of the six members holding objects behind their backs, including a dangling handgun, a bottle of perfume and a pig with wings. The accompanying phrase, “‘XOXZ’ Coming Soon,” hinted at the title of the mini album's lead single.

The new release follows about seven months after Ive's third EP, “Ive Empathy,” which earned the group a combined 15 trophies from television music chart shows with prerelease “Rebel Heart” and main track “Attitude.” The album also became its fifth consecutive million-seller.

Ive also dropped its third EP in Japan, “Be Alright,” on Tuesday, which quickly claimed a top spot on Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking.

The bandmates left for Los Angeles, US on Thursday to join the lineup for KCON LA 2025.