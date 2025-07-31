Aiki is best known for her breakout on Mnet’s “Street Woman Fighter” and for her popularity as a TikTok influencer. Last month, she stepped onto an entirely new scene, making her musical debut in the original Korean production, “Frida.”

For the star dancer, who has long gravitated toward spaces “where music, dance and song exist,” the stage itself is familiar. But embodying a completely different character was new territory — one she described as “therapeutic.”

“I realized how limited I had been in expressing emotion,” she said during a group interview with reporters on Thursday. “My (dance) performances were mostly about energy — focused on joy and projecting strength. But here, expressing the full spectrum of emotions, not only the positive ones, but anger and sorrow too, has been incredibly healing.”

The training process, she said, also revealed a new side of herself.

“At first, I was embarrassed when I cried during rehearsals,” she recalled. “As a dancer, crying often felt like weakness, like losing, you know? But here, tears felt like genuine emotions, and I learned to accept that. It made me want to express not just bright and positive feelings, but also darker emotions on stage in the future.”

Now in its third run, “Frida” traces the life of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, portraying how she transformed lifelong pain into art. The story unfolds as a play within a play, with Kahlo appearing as a guest on a late-night talk show. Aiki plays Refleja, the talk show host, and within the play’s framing device, also takes on the role of Kahlo’s complex lover Diego Rivera.

At first, she said, juggling dancing, acting and delivering lines all at once felt awkward. But the role ultimately played to her strengths: her playful personality as the show host and her skills as a dancer. Her talents shine most in the standout number “Hummingbird,” where each actor playing Diego performs their own specialty act.

Aiki choreographed her own routine for the sequence, weaving together street dance locking, dance sport Latin steps and samba-based movements — earning nightly cheers from audiences.

“And I like to sprinkle in ad-libs, just to make sure each audience has a little extra fun that day,” she said.

Yet, in other scenes, she deliberately reined herself in. “I worked closely with the choreographer to find the right level of dance for the show, something that wouldn’t steal the focus but would support Frida and complement the story,” she explained.

Aiki’s leap into musical theater also shifted how she views her identity.

“I think of myself as an artist, not just a dancer,” she said. “I believe there’s always a reason why I’m drawn to certain things, and I’ve never regretted following those instincts. This challenge feels like a gift — it’s hard to unwrap, but it’s worth it.”

“Frida” runs through Sept. 7 at Interpark Uniplex in Seoul’s Daehangno district.