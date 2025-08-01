"My Daughter is a Zombie"
(South Korea)
Opened July 30
Comedy/Drama
Directed by Pil Gam-seong
Devoted father Jung-hwan (Jo Jung-seok) flees to his rural hometown with his zombie-infected teenage daughter (Choi Yu-ri), enlisting his mother (Lee Jung-eun) and childhood friend (Yoon Kyung-ho) in a comedic scheme to hide and rehabilitate her.
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps"
(US)
Opened July 24
Action/Fantasy
Directed by Matt Shakman
In this 1960s-set MCU entry, four scientists (Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach) with cosmic powers must defend Earth from the rapacious space god Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and the metallic alien Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).
"Omniscient Reader: The Prophet"
(South Korea)
Opened July 23
Action/Fantasy
Directed by Kim Byung-woo
The sole reader of an obscure web novel (Ahn Hyo-seop) finds himself trapped when the story becomes reality, forcing him to survive an apocalypse transformed into a real-time role-playing game alongside the novel's time-looping hero (Lee Min-ho).
"F1: The Movie"
(US)
Opened June 25
Sports/Drama
Directed by Joseph Kosinski
Former Formula One driver Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) comes out of retirement to mentor a rookie prodigy (Damson Idris) for a struggling team.
