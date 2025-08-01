"My Daughter is a Zombie"

(South Korea)

Opened July 30

Comedy/Drama

Directed by Pil Gam-seong

Devoted father Jung-hwan (Jo Jung-seok) flees to his rural hometown with his zombie-infected teenage daughter (Choi Yu-ri), enlisting his mother (Lee Jung-eun) and childhood friend (Yoon Kyung-ho) in a comedic scheme to hide and rehabilitate her.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps"

(US)

Opened July 24

Action/Fantasy

Directed by Matt Shakman

In this 1960s-set MCU entry, four scientists (Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach) with cosmic powers must defend Earth from the rapacious space god Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and the metallic alien Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

"Omniscient Reader: The Prophet"

(South Korea)

Opened July 23

Action/Fantasy

Directed by Kim Byung-woo

The sole reader of an obscure web novel (Ahn Hyo-seop) finds himself trapped when the story becomes reality, forcing him to survive an apocalypse transformed into a real-time role-playing game alongside the novel's time-looping hero (Lee Min-ho).

"F1: The Movie"

(US)

Opened June 25

Sports/Drama

Directed by Joseph Kosinski

Former Formula One driver Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) comes out of retirement to mentor a rookie prodigy (Damson Idris) for a struggling team.