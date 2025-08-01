"No buy July" is over, making this a perfect time to shop guilt-free at a Goodwill Store. If you are going to the mall to escape the heat, why not add an exhibition to your list? The oppressive heat is a perfect excuse to indulge in a gaming lounge to try new games or play your favorites.

Here are some suggestions for the weekend.

Where shopping meets giving

What if shopping could spark joy and create social good? At the Goodwill Store by Milal Foundation, it does just that.

With 42 locations nationwide, including one tucked into the basement of Woori Financial Group’s headquarters in central Seoul, this network of donation-based shops offers more than just secondhand bargains — it invites you to be part of a meaningful mission.

You may walk in without knowing exactly what you'll find, but that’s part of the charm. On any given day, shelves are full of surprises: a lightly used guitar or violin, a vintage sewing machine, wine glasses, ceramic bowls, sports gear or barely-worn sneakers. The inventory changes constantly, depending on what generous donors bring in. If you have clean, functional items to spare, you can drop them off at donation counters conveniently located at each store.

What makes Goodwill Stores especially impactful is the team behind the counter. Many of the employees are people with disabilities, gaining valuable work experience and building confidence in a supportive environment. Every purchase you make helps fund job training and social programs that promote inclusion and independence.

Goodwill Store Woori Financial Group Headquarters

51 Sogong-ro, Jung District, Seoul

Take a breather with tranquil paintings

If you are looking for a reprieve from city life, why not escape into the serene beauty of Alice Dalton Brown's paintings?

Located on the 6th floor of The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, Alt.1 is a multipurpose exhibition space that regularly hosts a range of shows. Currently, "In A Moment, Forever," a major solo exhibition of works by the renowned American painter, is being held.

Some 120 works, spanning from Brown’s early pieces from 1957 to her latest works from 2025, are on show, along with over 40 sketches and props that offer deeper insight into her creative process.

Known for her meditative landscapes of everyday life, Brown was born in 1939 in Danville, Pennsylvania. She studied at Oberlin College and moved to New York in 1970, where she began building her international presence.

Her works are part of the permanent collections at prestigious institutions such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Admission is 20,000 won for adults, 15,000 won for teenagers and 12,000 won for children. The exhibition runs through Sept. 20.

The Hyundai Seoul Alt. 1

108 Yeouidaero, Yeongdengpo-gu, Seoul

Hide out at this cozy gaming lounge

With the relentless heat waves, heading outside this summer has become more of a hazard than a leisure option. Fortunately, there's a perfect indoor escape: a fully air-conditioned space designed for casual hangouts and immersive gaming sessions.

Whether you're going alone or spending time with friends, Lounge PlayStation Room offers access to PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch consoles — all connected to large screens for an elevated gaming experience.

Choose a sofa, pick a game and press start. You’ll need to stick with your selected title for at least 30 minutes before switching. If you’re not sure what to play, ask the manager — they’re happy to recommend something beginner-friendly or a fan favorite.

The lounge also caters to co-op fans, with a library of popular multiplayer and couple-friendly games such as It Takes Two, Overcooked, Mario Party and Split Fiction.

Pricing is budget-friendly. 3,000 won gets you 50 minutes per person, with an additional charge of 100 won for every two minutes thereafter.

If you need fuel for your sessions, a selection of snacks, microwaveable meals and drinks is available on-site.

Open daily from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m., this gaming hideout is an ideal weekend retreat — especially when home feels a little too stuffy and the outside weather too hot.

Lounge PlayStation Room

12 Jandari-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul