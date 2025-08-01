Andaz Seoul Gangnam offers gourmet stay package featuring AI chef

Andaz Seoul Gangnam is launching its “Bites & Bliss” package, combining a luxury stay with a high-tech culinary experience. The hotel offers a two-person set menu at its Bites & Wine restaurant, featuring dishes prepared by “Andi,” the hotel’s AI-powered robotic chef. Guests can choose two entrees from a selection that includes an AI-cooked steak sandwich, Bolognese pasta and seafood Alfredo, paired with two glasses of house wine. The deal also includes breakfast for two at Jogakbo, complimentary non-alcoholic minibar items, and access to the Summer House’s indoor pool and fitness center. The package is available for stays through Dec. 31 with rates starting at 462,000 won.

Park Hyatt Seoul hosts private Mexican tasting event with Michelin-star chefs

The Timber House at Park Hyatt Seoul will host “Los Mas Presente,” an exclusive two-night Mexican tasting event from Aug. 8 to 9. Highlighting the evolution of modern Mexican cuisine, the eight-course menu is a collaboration between Jesus Duron, former head chef of two-Michelin-starred Pujol in Mexico City, and James Woobum Jin, chef-owner of Escondido, Asia’s first Michelin-starred Mexican restaurant. Held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Timber House, the tasting features traditional flavors reimagined through contemporary techniques. The price is 320,000 won per person. Seating is limited and reservations are required.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul debuts limited-edition summer cake collection

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is celebrating the season with a limited-edition summer cake collection by Executive Pastry Chef Steven Jin, available now at Confections by Four Seasons in Gwanghwamun. Marking his first summer in Korea, Chef Jin presents five refined creations that blend seasonal fruits with Asian herbs and spices: Oabika Lemongrass Chocolate Cake (126,000 won), Peach Verbena Tart (85,000 won), Tropezienne Tart (60,000 won), Pistachio Pink Pepper St. Honore (75,000 won) and Pineapple Saffron Cheesecake (70,000 won). Select items are available through late summer and early fall, with smaller portions also on offer.

Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun launches sunset rooftop pool package

Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residences introduced its “Sunset Rooftop Pool Package,” offering guests a stylish way to unwind on warm summer nights. The package includes a one-night stay, rooftop pool night access for two from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., one rooftop sunbed, and full access to the hotel’s indoor and rooftop pools and fitness center. Guests staying in August will also receive two complimentary drink vouchers for the hotel’s Gourmet Bar & Dining. The package is available through October with rates starting from 299,200 won.

Sono International launches all-you-can-eat lobster buffet

Sono International kicked off its seasonal Sono Lobster Festa dinner buffet promotion, running through Aug. 24 at select Sono Hotels & Resorts across Korea. Guests can enjoy unlimited lobster dishes at Chef’s Kitchen restaurants located in Sol Beach Yangyang, Samcheok and Jindo, as well as Sono Calm Goyang, Yeosu and Geoje. The buffet features 13 specialty lobster items, including lobster mac and cheese, lobster mala pilaf, pepper crab and lobster, and seafood curry, along with a lobster live station serving freshly prepared dishes on the spot. Adult pricing starts at 119,000 won, with variations depending on location.