South Korean novelist Cheon Seon-ran’s dark fantasy "The Midnight Shift" is set to be released in the UK next month in a translation by Gene Png, the Korean publisher Safehouse said Tuesday.

The English edition is being published by Bloomsbury, the British house best known for the Harry Potter series.

Originally published in Korea in 2021 under the title "The Savior Who Comes at Night," the novel follows Su-yeon, a detective numbed by loneliness, as she investigates a string of mysterious deaths at a hospital. At one crime scene, she runs into a mysterious woman, who claims to be a vampire hunter searching for her ex-lover and who is insistent that a vampire is behind the mysterious deaths.

Translation rights to the book have been sold to Italy, Brazil and several other countries.

Cheon is one of Korea’s most popular science fiction and fantasy writers. Her breakout novel "A Thousand Blues" won the Grand Prize at the Korea Science Fiction Awards in 2020 and is headed for the big screen in the US, adapted for film by Warner Bros. Pictures.