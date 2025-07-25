Check into a virtual Sanrio hotel, go all-in at a late-night poker table or make a splash at the Han River — three ways to make the most of Seoul’s offbeat experiences this summer.

World of Sanrio characters

It is a bit of a bummer that those irresistibly cute Sanrio characters are often trapped in merchandise racks instead of starring in their own shows or stories because many people would love to see them come to life beyond keychains and plushies.

An immersive media art exhibition titled "Hotel Floria" brings Sanrio characters to life through a vibrant fusion of light, sound and nature-inspired decor, inviting visitors to step into and explore their whimsical world.

More than a visual display, the space blends dreamy and cozy elements to guide visitors through a story about finding joy in everyday moments, featuring 11 themed zones.

Visitors begin their hotel adventure at the lobby, where they check in with a randomly assigned room key. The exhibition features themed rooms such as the My Melody Room, a cozy pink space inspired by the character's color palette, the Hello Kitty Room, adorned with a red rose and piano motif, the Cinnamoroll Bathroom, filled with cloud-themed media art that evokes the sensation of bathing in the sky and the Kuromi Room, which offers a retro vibe.

The exhibition runs until Nov. 15 at the IFC Mall MPX Gallery in Yeouido, western Seoul, daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online through ticket platform Fever.

IFC Mall MPX Gallery

23 Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul

Late-night poker pub in Wangsimni

Tired of the same routine of dinner and drinks with friends every weekend? Looking for something new and fun to do? Jackpub, a hold’em pub located in Wangsimni, eastern Seoul, offers a refreshing alternative for night owls.

Just a one-minute walk from Exit 6 of Wangsimni Station, Jackpub is a casual place where guests can enjoy drinks while playing a friendly game of poker. It is open to everyone — from couples looking for a unique date night to friends in search of new experiences.

Even those who have never played hold’em before are welcome. Simply let the staff know you are a beginner and they will provide a free 30-minute lesson. Solo visitors are also easily accommodated, as staff help match players with others at the venue. A dedicated in-house dealer facilitates the games, creating an unexpectedly immersive and focused atmosphere.

Jackpub also regularly hosts hold’em tournaments, offering prizes such as free game passes — not cash. Who knows? You might get lucky with a four-of-a-kind and find yourself coming back for more.

A one-day pass costs 20,000 won and includes a complimentary drink. Jackpub Wangsimni is open daily from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., making it the perfect spot for late-night fun when sleep will not come and friends are hard to reach.

Jackpub Wangsimni

2F, 9 Majo-ro 5-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul

Summer escapes to Han River

Feel the summer wind, take a dip and lose track of time in the best way possible. Whether you’re lounging by the riverside or floating on the water, the Han River offers it all.

Starting this Saturday and continuing through Aug. 24, a range of water-themed programs will take place at parks along the Han River, including Nanji Hangang Park, offering visitors unique summer experiences.

This weekend kicks off with Hangang Cinema Splash, with outdoor movie screenings at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The event allows participants to enjoy a swim while watching a film. Anyone who enters the Nanji Water Playground, with admission ranging from 1,000 to 3,000 won, can enjoy the screenings.

Next week, on July 31 and Aug. 1, Rolling in the Hangang will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and again from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. The event invites participants to test their balance on a spinning barrel in a head-to-head elimination challenge. On-site entry is open to all water playground visitors.

On Aug. 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m., Summer Music Picnic will feature live performances on a floating stage. Classic songs by legendary bands will be reinterpreted through popera, a cappella, Korean traditional music and classical ensembles. The evening aims to create a relaxing atmosphere with candlelight and music under the summer sky.

Additional programs such as the scenic Sunset Kayak Experience and Silent Disco Party are scattered throughout the festival. For detailed information and the full program, visit the official website.

Nanji Hangang Park

162 Hangangnanji-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul