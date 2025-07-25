Grand Josun Jeju partners with Suunto for premium wellness experience

Grand Josun Jeju is teaming up with Finnish sports brand Suunto to offer guests a premium wellness stay. Visitors can borrow Suunto’s bone-conduction earphones -- Aqua and Aqua Light -- free of charge at the pool and fitness center through Oct. 31. The waterproof devices allow for in-water audio and swim data tracking. In addition, guests staying at the Hill Suite Wing can enjoy complimentary yoga and body-strengthening programs like Vinyasa and Hatha yoga until Aug. 31.

Cassia Sokcho launches luxurious pet wellness package

Cassia Sokcho invites pet lovers to a “wellness escape” starting at 490,000 won ($357.82) per night. The package includes a pet-friendly guestroom with bed, stairs and bowls, plus handmade treats, custom bathrobes and grooming products. Guests also receive breakfast to-go from the restaurant Vista, pet stroller rental and access to Pet Friends Park & Lounge. The offer is designed for travelers seeking premium relaxation with their furry companions.

Jeju Shinhwa World hosts "2025 Sky Pool Party"

Jeju Shinhwa World will run its “2025 Sky Pool Party – Chill Up & Feel High” through Aug. 17 at its Sky Pool. Featuring EDM, K-pop, DJ sets and nightly fireworks at 9:10 p.m., the event is free for Shinhwa Hotel guests. Non-guests can join for 48,000 won, including unlimited drinks. Guests staying at the resort's Landing and Marriott wings can access the party with unlimited drinks for 38,000 won.

Lotte Hotel World celebrates La Seine’s 2nd anniversary

Lotte Hotel World’s La Seine buffet celebrates its second anniversary with weekday lunch discounts and a prize event through August. Adults pay 134,400 won (20 percent off); children dine for 68,000 won. Diners can also enter a three-line poem contest to win hotel stays, Lotte World tickets, cakes and more. La Seine reopened in 2023 with upgraded dining stations and kid-friendly features.

Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun offers summer beauty stay with Dear Dahlia

Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun teams up with vegan beauty brand Dear Dahlia for the “Dear My Summer” package, running through Aug. 31. Starting at 297,000 won, the package includes one-night accommodation, summer skincare set, fresh watermelon juice, and access to fitness, indoor and rooftop pools. The package is tailored for summer relaxation and skincare.