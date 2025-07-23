Set for 2027 release, the feature stars 'KPop Demon Hunters' voice actress Yoo Ji-young and singer Eric Nam

Hybe America, the North American branch of BTS’ agency Hybe, is teaming up with Paramount Pictures to co-produce a new K-pop-themed feature film, the companies said Wednesday.

The film, which aims for global box office success akin to the recent animated hit “KPop Demon Hunters,” is set to premiere in theaters in early 2027.

Though the title is yet to be announced, the film will center on a Korean American teenager who defies her family's wishes and auditions for a reality TV competition with dreams of becoming part of a K-pop girl group.

Yoo Ji-young, who voiced the youngest Huntrix member Joy in “KPop Demon Hunters” and singer Eric Nam, known for his lead role as surgical resident Yona Yoon in the 2023 Hollywood drama “Transplant,” will take on the lead roles.

The production will begin filming in mid-September and will be shot entirely on location in Korea — marking the first time a major Hollywood studio has conducted a full production solely in Korea.

Korean American director Benson Lee will helm the project, with a screenplay written by Eileen Shim. Producers include James Shin, president of film and television at Hybe America, along with Arthur Spector and Joshua Davis of Epic Magazine and Hybe board member Scooter Braun.

Executive producers include Joshuah Bearman, John Zaozirny and Scott Manson, all from Epic Magazine. Bryan Oh, senior vice president at Paramount Pictures, will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

“This film is my love letter to K-pop — a world filled with energy, passion, magic and an incredible community of support,” said Lee in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to Paramount Pictures, the production team for their unwavering commitment and everyone involved in bringing this story to life.”

Shin of Hybe America said, “We are thrilled to partner with Paramount Pictures for this historic opportunity to bring a K-pop story to global audiences. The film will highlight the dedication, artistry and global impact of K-pop, while also delivering a universal message about chasing your dreams against all odds.”