Hybe cites strategic synergy between North and South America as reason for executive reshuffle

Scooter Braun is stepping down as CEO of Hybe America, the company announced Tuesday. Isaac Lee, the current chair of Hybe Latin America, will assume the role, overseeing Hybe’s business operations across both North and South America.

While Braun will no longer lead Hybe America, he remains on the company’s board of directors and will serve as a senior advisor to Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, the company said in a statement.

The leadership transition comes as a surprise, just months after Braun and Bang were jointly ranked No. 17 on Billboard’s 2025 Power 100 list for their contributions to the global music industry in January. The list highlighted achievements including Hybe’s joint venture with Geffen Records, the debut of multinational girl group Katseye and the strong reception of their first EP, “SIS (Soft Is Strong).”

Though Braun has not publicly cited criticism or controversy as a reason for his departure, comments he made during a recent podcast interview hinted at possible underlying tensions.

Reflecting on public backlash tied to his past business dealings with Taylor Swift and his split with longtime client Justin Bieber, Braun said, “I was shocked. I don’t need to go back into it, but what I can tell you is everything in life is a gift.”

He added, “I never knew what it was like to be on the global stage like that. I never knew what criticism like that felt like. All the praise I had received up until that moment was not deserved. All the hate I got after that moment was not deserved because none of these people knew me. The gift of pain was awareness.”

Braun’s feud with Swift began after his company acquired Big Machine Records in 2019, which gave him ownership of the master recordings for much of Swift’s early catalog — a move she fiercely opposed. His professional relationship with Bieber, once his flagship artist, also ended in 2023 after years of speculation about their increasingly strained ties.

Hybe did not elaborate on the reason for the sudden leadership change, instead emphasizing Lee’s experience and strategic fit for the role.

“Isaac Lee brings exceptional creative vision, deep understanding of the local market, and a strong industry network,” the company said. “We expect him to help grow Hybe’s business in the Americas and expand the reach of Korean artists in North America.”

Lee, a Colombian media executive, previously served as chief content officer at Univision Communications and Televisa, two of the world’s largest Spanish-language media companies. He is also the founder of Exile Content Studio, a global multimedia company. Since November 2023, Lee has chaired Hybe Latin America and played a central role in expanding the company’s presence in the region.

With Lee now at the helm of both Hybe Latin America and Hybe America, the company anticipates “operational synergies and stronger competitive edge” across the hemisphere.

Hybe America’s portfolio includes a wide range of labels: Big Machine Label Group, home to country music stars like Justin Moore, Thomas Rhett and Carly Pearce; Quality Control Media Holdings, known for top hip-hop artists such as Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Quavo and BigXthaPlug; and Hybe x Geffen Records, which manages Katseye, the multinational girl group behind tracks like “Gnarly,” “Gabriela” and “Touch.”