Twice scored its seventh entry among the top 10 on the Billboard 200, as its fourth LP, “This Is For,” debuted on the main albums chart at No. 6.

The original soundtrack album from Netflix hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” has stayed strong, ranking No. 5 on the chart in its fourth frame. The album hit the chart at No. 8 and rose as high as No. 2. It became the highest-charting soundtrack this year and is the only soundtrack album to debut in the top 10, then see unit increases in its second, third and fourth weeks since 2014, according to Billboard.

Meanwhile, Ateez reentered the Billboard 200 at No. 7 with its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part 3.” The mini album hit the chart at No. 2 when it was released and resurfaced on the chart boosted by the release of the “In Your Fantasy” edition.