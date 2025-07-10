Five finalists to debut from 16 contestants across Latin America and Spain

Hybe Latin America is set to unveil its next global boy group, Santos Bravos, next month through a new reality competition series of the same name.

The company announced via its social media channel on Thursday that the “Santos Bravos” reality series — filmed in Mexico — will premiere in August. A teaser video and profile images of the 16 contestants were released the same day, signaling the beginning of the project.

The 16 participants, selected from hundreds of applicants, hail from diverse regions including Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Peru, Spain and the US. These aspiring artists will undergo intensive training at a customized camp, focusing on musicality, emotional expression and performance.

Only five will make the final cut to debut in the boy group, and their entire journey will be revealed to global fans in real time.

Santos Bravos marks Hybe's first large-scale artist development project in Latin America using its signature Training and Development system — a structure designed by Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk that combines rigorous training, emotional support, storytelling and community engagement. The goal is to shape global artists with authentic growth and a strong cultural identity.

“Our goal isn’t just to create a group,” said Bang. “It’s to help young Latin artists experience genuine transformation both artistically and personally. Santos Bravos is a project rooted in authenticity, emotion and connection.”

The project has also drawn attention for its high-profile creative team.

Kenny Ortega, best known for directing and choreographing Disney’s “High School Musical” and “Descendants,” is serving as the project’s creative director. Johnny Goldstein, who has worked with global acts like Shakira, BTS’ J-Hope and Enhypen, is the lead music producer.

Renowned vocal coach Raab Stevenson, whose clients include Justin Timberlake, Rihanna and Sza, is overseeing vocal training. The entire project is executive produced by Jaime Escallon, a Colombian veteran known for “X Factor” and “Survivor.”

Meanwhile, Hybe Latin America is also producing "Pase A La Fama," another major boy band audition program in collaboration with US-based Spanish-language network Telemundo, under NBC Universal.