A new television series on Telemundo, an American Spanish-language network, recorded the highest viewership rating among other shows broadcast in Spanish.

“Pase A La Fama,” which translates as "a step towards a dream," drew close to 690,000 viewers. Premiered on Sunday, the show not only features A-list judges — Ana Barbara, Adriel Favela and Horacio Palencia — but also impressive prizes: a record deal with Hybe Latin America, a chance to debut as a band in Mexico, and $100,000 in cash.

To claim the reward, competitors have to survive months of “training, performing and facing challenges” to become one of the five finalists.

Finding gems in the rough and watching them grow and pursue their dreams with the help of mentors may sound familiar to K-pop fans. Hybe Latin America seeks to fuse the popular formula into the Latin music scene, nurturing local talent for the global music scene.