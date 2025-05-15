Filming begins in Mexico for reality series following formation of five-member boy band

Hybe Latin America, the Mexican subsidiary of Hybe, is set to launch a new boy band in Mexico, marking the company’s second major project in the region following its recent band survival audition program. The move signals Hybe’s accelerating efforts to expand into the Latin music market.

According to Hybe Latin America, Thursday, filming has begun for a reality series aimed at selecting members for a next-generation global boy group. The program is being filmed at a custom-built training camp located in a school in Mexico City.

“This project is a creative experiment in how we can discover, nurture and introduce Latin talent to the world,” said Hybe Latin America CEO Kah Jong-hyun. “With creativity and world-class production capabilities, we’re laying the foundation for the next generation of global Latin artists. Our goal is to amplify the Latin voice — louder and farther than ever.”

The goal is to form a five-member group and the selection process began with 300 initial candidates chosen from a large pool of applicants. Of those, 16 trainees joined the camp, where they will undergo six months of intensive training. Around 30 professional coaches — including vocal trainers, choreographers, producers and fitness instructors — are supporting the program.

Hybe aims to fuse its systematic K-pop training model with the unique cultural and artistic sensibilities of Latin America to develop an original artist incubation model. Rather than relying on traditional TV formats, the company plans to distribute the show across streaming services, social media platforms and music apps on mobile phones.

The production team includes an impressive roster of mentors.

Kenny Ortega, the acclaimed director and choreographer known for Disney’s hit series "High School Musical" and "Descendants," is serving as executive producer. Ortega has also choreographed for the Super Bowl, the Academy Awards and the Olympics and directed the Michael Jackson documentary "This Is It."

The show’s chief choreographer is Charm La’Donna, who has worked with Kendrick Lamar -- including his 2025 Super Bowl performance, Bruno Mars, Selena Gomez and Beyonce. Vocal coaching will be led by Robert Stevenson, who has trained artists such as Justin Timberlake, Rihanna and SZA.

Colombian veteran creators Jaime Escallon and Lucas Jaramillo, who serve as co-creators and executive producers, are overseeing the series’ creative direction.

Meanwhile, Hybe Latin America is also producing the band audition program "Pase a la Fama" in partnership with US-based Spanish-language network Telemundo. The large-scale show, which aims to discover a new band in Mexico, will premiere on June 8, local time.