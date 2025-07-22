Back-to-back entries on Hot 100 and Billboard 200 highlight group’s growing impact

Ateez has achieved a new career milestone by debuting at No. 68 on the Billboard Hot 100 with its latest single, "In Your Fantasy," marking the group’s highest-ever placement on the chart.

Billboard announced Monday that "In Your Fantasy," the title track from the boy group’s recent 12th EP "Golden Hour: Part.3 — In Your Fantasy Edition," entered the Hot 100 for the week ending July 26. The single was released July 11.

This marks the group’s second appearance on the Hot 100, following their historic chart debut last month with "Lemon Drop" from the original version of "Golden Hour: Part.3," making Ateez only the third K-pop boy band to enter the chart.

The Billboard Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs in the US based on a weighted formula incorporating physical and digital sales, streaming activity, radio airplay and YouTube views.

Just days earlier, the group reentered the Billboard 200 at No. 7 with the same EP edition — further proving their increasing chart momentum.

"In Your Fantasy Edition" also made notable appearances on Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums chart in several regions, including the US and Germany, and achieved a new personal best on the platform’s Global chart.

In the UK, the album stood out on the Official Album Download Chart, while the title track charted on both the Official Singles Download and Singles Sales charts — reinforcing Ateez’s cross-market appeal.

The group is currently in the middle of its 2025 world tour "In Your Fantasy," having already completed shows in Atlanta, New York, Baltimore and Nashville.

The tour continues through eight stops in North America, including Orlando, Chicago, Los Angeles and Mexico City, before heading to Japan for shows in Saitama, Nagoya and Kobe.