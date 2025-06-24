Ateez has made Billboard’s Hot 100 for the fist time with its latest single.

According to the chart published on Monday in the US, “Lemon Drop,” which fronted its 12th EP “Golden Hour: Part 3” debuted at No. 69.

This makes the eight-piece team the third K-pop boy band to enter the main singles chart, only after BTS and Stray Kids.

The EP claimed No. 2 spot on Billboard 200, its sixth album to make among top three on the main albums chart. The new set topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 26 regions as well.

Next weekend, the group is set to launch a tour with a two-day show at Inspire Arena in Incheon, Korea. The boys will fly over to the US the following week and visit 11 cities in the country before heading over to Mexico City.