Ateez raised fans' anticipation with a moving poster for its forthcoming 12th EP, via agency KQ Entertainment on Friday.

The visual for the EP “Golden Hour: Part 3 In Your Fantasy Edition” zooms in on a chair at an opera house before the phrase “In your fantasy” is scribbled on the back of the seat.

The phrase is from the title of the main track from the mini album that will be released July 11, barely a month after the first installment of the “Golden Hour: Part 3” series.

The previous set ranked No. 2 on Billboard 200 and the focus track “Lemon Drop” entered its Hot 100 at No. 69, marking the seven-year-old band’s first entry on the main singles chart. This makes the octet the third K-pop boy band to make the chart, after BTS and Stray Kids.