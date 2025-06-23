Ateez's 12th EP becomes group's seventh album to make Top 10 on Billboard albums chart

Global boy group Ateez has debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, the main US albums chart, with the group's 12th mini album “Golden Hour: Part 3."

According to Billboard on Sunday, “Golden Hour: Part 3” landed at No. 2, just behind American country star Morgan Wallen’s “I’m the Problem.”

The Billboard 200 ranks albums based on traditional physical sales, as well as streaming equivalent albums (SEA) and track equivalent albums (TEA) — metrics that convert streaming and digital downloads into album units.

During the recent tracking period, “Golden Hour: Part 3” recorded 105,000 album unit sales. Among these, 101,500 were physical album sales, placing the album at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart for the week. The album also tallied 3,000 SEA and 500 TEA.

Ateez now has seven albums that have entered the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. The group previously topped the chart with its second full-length album “The World Ep. Fin: Will" and its 11th mini album “Golden Hour: Part 2.”

The recent album’s main track “Lemon Drop” has also stayed strong on global music charts. The track topped both the real-time and daily charts on Bugs upon release, and also ranked high on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 51 countries and regions. On June 16, the group released multiple reinterpretations of “Lemon Drop,” including a techno sound remix as well as Speed Up and Speed Down versions, offering fresh takes on the same track.

Meanwhile, Ateez is set to kick off its 2025 world tour “In Your Fantasy” with highly anticipated tour-opening concerts at Inspire Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on July 5 and 6.