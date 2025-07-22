High-performance roadster leaves lasting impression with sleek design, great performance

Mercedes-Benz' iconic three-pointed star carries a distinctive aura. But the high-performance Mercedes-AMG vehicles project a next-level presence.

In case of the Mercedes-AMG SL 43, a luxury roadster recently launched in the Korean market, the imposing convertible is an enticing choice for young, single drivers seeking an unforgettable ride.

The Korea Herald got to check out the new vehicle in a test drive that included urban, rural and highway driving.

Measuring at 4,705 millimeters in length, 1,915 mm in width and 1,365 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 has a sleek and distinctive design featuring the German automaker’s signature sportiness.

The wide grille creates an imposing introduction, while the long wheelbase and bonnet, short overhangs, sharp-sloped windshield project power and performance. The circular exhaust outlets replacing the Mercedes-AMG SL 63’s angular tailpipe trim and a smoother rear bumper round off the SL 43’s slick image.

The interior was all about making the car as sporty as possible but with digital conveniences. The 12.3-inch cluster dashboard behind the wheel and 11.9-inch center display feels high tech, while the AMG performance steering wheel, with its one-click manual gear change, adds to the driving experience.

The racing-style seats in the front added to the sporty feel. There were back seats, but they had so little legroom they did not seem meant for humans.

Powered by the 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline turbocharged engine, the AMG SL 43 demonstrated why it is a speedster. A maximum output of 421 horsepower with a peak torque of 51 kilogram-meters, which was enough for the car to accelerate to 100 kilometers-per-hour from standstill, showcased powerful shifting.

Under comfort mode, the engine sound from the inside was somewhat quiet for a roaring vehicle with so much power. The sports mode had more than enough in the tank, as the AMG SL 43 had no trouble passing vehicles on highways. The cornering was stable and smooth even when driving along winding roads at a healthy speed.

As one of the most important features of a convertible, the soft top had to be opened and closed multiple times. The mechanism was simple with a touch on the center display to open and close it. The transition takes about 15 seconds, and can be done while driving, as long as the car is moving at 60 kph or less.

Although the weather was hot and humid, the driving experience with the open top was enjoyable with the air conditioning on full strength. Whether it may be the peculiar look of the vehicle or the fact that the top was open despite the heat, the roadster caught drew a lot of attention as it drove by.

Overall, the Mercedes-Benz SL 43 presents an enticing ride for the young and single looking for a fancy roadster. The convertible speedster is not meant for everyone, though, due to its hefty price tag starting at 155.6 million won ($112,000).