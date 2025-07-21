Renault Group has appointed Nicolas Paris, vice president of e-powertrain, battery, connectivity and software at the French headquarters, as the next CEO of Renault Korea, the French automaker announced Monday.

According to the announcement, Paris will officially begin his Korean CEO tenure on Sept. 1. Stephane Deblaise, current CEO of Renault Korea, has been appointed to lead Renault India starting on the same date.

Paris has an extensive 20-year resume in the global auto industry. Before joining Renault Group in 2015, he served as a corporate purchasing director for Bosch’s Asia-Pacific region. At Renault, Paris held various positions, taking on purchasing leadership roles in China and India and working as alliance global director of APO platform and chassis for Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.

Since 2023, he has played an integral role in Renault Group’s technological innovation and transition towards electric vehicles as procurement vice president of e-powertrain, battery, driver assistance connectivity and software.

Deblaise took the top position at the Korean branch in March 2022 and successfully launched Renault Group’s Aurora project. As part of the group's international strategy, the project sought to build new vehicles at the automaker’s Busan plant, where it debuted the new Grand Koleos sport utility vehicle. The French brand has sold over 45,000 units of the SUV since its release in September 2024.