Precise acceleration and braking control reflect the refined characteristics of this all-electric SUV

Many family vehicles boast ample space, safety and convenience features, and entertainment options over impressive driving performance, but the all-electric Renault Scenic E-Tech SUV has it all.

The Korea Herald tried out the French automaker’s sport utility vehicle over a 214-kilometer course on Wednesday, navigating the bustling streets of Seoul before hitting the highways and winding roads of Gyeonggi Province.

At first glance, the Renault Scenic E-Tech looks like a younger brother of the Renault Grand Koleos, which made its debut at the Busan International Mobility Show in June 2024. Up close, however, the car looks more like the cool cousin with better style.

Measured at 4,470 millimeters in length, 1,865 mm in width and 1,590 mm in height, the Scenic E-Tech has a lower beltline and more elegant silhouette. The front features the diamond-shaped logo of the Losange and sports a high-tech image thanks to the fading rhombus pattern filling up the fake grille.

The two arrow-shaped, vertical headlights pointing towards the center give the vehicle a wider appearance. The Scenic E-Tech's unique design continues on the sides of the vehicle, where 20-inch Oracle wheels with Renault’s original diamond patterns draw the eye.

The most distinguished trait of the interior was the 1.65-square-meter panoramic glass roof. A button above the rear-view mirror allows passengers to choose how much light to let in, or how much sky they wish to see, through the glass roof. The opacity of the glass can be changed both as a whole or in segments.

As a family car, the Scenic E-Tech provides 278 mm in legroom and 884 mm in headroom in the second row to accommodate the various needs of different family members. The armrest includes smart device holders, two C-type charging ports and beverage holders for added convenience.

On the road, the SUV's regenerative braking with one-pedal function made for simple and effective driving in urban environments. The degrees of braking force were available on five different levels and easy to control thanks to the paddle shifters mounted on the left and right of the steering wheel.

The Scenic E-Tech maneuvered through winding roads swiftly and with a firm grip on the ground, proving its excellent cornering capabilities. The vehicle’s 12-to-1 steering ratio and 2.34 turns of lock-to-lock steering demonstrated immediate and sensitive responses when turning the steering wheel.

After driving the vehicle on eco mode for the first half of the test drive, the vehicle logged a solid fuel efficiency of 6.3 km per kilowatt-hour, far higher than the Korean government-certified efficiency of 4.4 km per kWh. The car is equipped with an 87 kWh battery using LG Energy Solution’s pouch-type battery cells.

For the second half of the test drive, even from the front passenger seat, the vehicle revealed how effortlessly it can accelerate on open roads and highways. In sports mode, the Scenic E-Tech’s interior ambient light switched to red as its acceleration became noticeably more powerful.

Test driving the Renault Scenic E-Tech gave the feeling that it may just sell out in a heartbeat despite the lagging EV sales in Korea. The car was surely fantastic, but there is a catch: Renault Korea says it has only prepared 999 units of the Scenic E-Tech for the local market this year, making the EV a very limited edition in the country.

The exact price has not been confirmed due to last-minute assessments of government subsidies, but the company expects the price of the electric SUV to start at about 46 million won ($33,400).