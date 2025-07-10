Renault Korea, the Korean unit of the French auto giant, is making headway with its transformation into an experience-driven brand, the company said Thursday, citing new strategies and a series of rebranding efforts.

After unveiling its new brand vision, Nouvelle Vague (New Wave), in April 2024, the company introduced the new Nouvel’R emblem to better align with Renault’s global identity. A key part of this brand overhaul was the renewal of its Seongsu service center, originally established in 1995, into Renault Seongsu, a flagship cultural complex.

Designed with input from Renault's design headquarters in France, Renault Seongsu blends modern French aesthetics with immersive customer experiences.

While maintaining its core function as a service center, the space now includes exhibitions, branded goods, pop-up stores, and interactive programs aimed at offering visitors a deeper connection to the brand. It signals a shift away from traditional showrooms toward a space where customers can culturally engage with the brand.

On the first floor, customers can view Renault vehicles and browse the carmaker's branded merchandise line. The second floor hosts seasonal pop-up exhibitions and thematic collaborations with lifestyle brands, creating a rotating slate of cultural events.

Furthering its push into the Korean market, Renault Korea is set to launch the Scenic E-Tech 100% Electric this August.

The French-made EV was named the 2024 European Car of the Year and is expected to play a central role in reinforcing the company’s French identity and innovative image.