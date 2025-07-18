Local YouTube streamer Jo Seong-geun posted a video on Friday of his dramatic rescue of a dog during recent torrential rain that flooded several towns in South Chungcheong Province.

Jo, whose web name is "aegyeon (dog lover)," visited Seosan and Asan in South Chungcheong Province, which were among the hardest hit places in the country. While looking around a town in the rural part of Asan, he came across a dog tied to a makeshift building that was partially submerged.

Jo initially did not see the dog, which began struggling frantically after noticing him. But the dog caught Jo's attention by making a squealing sound.

The viewers watching the live broadcast version of Jo's trip to Seosan were split on whether he should rescue the dog, as some said he should go in the water while others said it was too risky. But Jo went into the water and scooped up the dog, whose eyes were bloodshot and who looked to be suffering from hypothermia.

Jo held the dog in his arms and removed the collar that had nearly killed it. With the help of a town resident who threw a rope at them, the pair managed to get to safety.

In a message delivered at the end of the video, Jo told his viewers that the dog has been treated and is recovering. He posted his phone number and said he is looking to find the owner of the dog, who was found in fields near the Yeomchi Post Office in Yeomseong-ri village, Asan.