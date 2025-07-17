Cho signals hard line on China’s West Sea structures, while strengthening strategic communication with Beijing

Foreign Minister nominee Cho Hyun ruled out the possibility of President Lee Jae Myung meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping before sitting down with US President Donald Trump, drawing a clear line amid speculation over who Lee will meet in his debut stand-alone summit.

Cho brushed off growing concerns that Lee might visit China first to attend Beijing’s Sept. 3 commemoration marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II — even as the date for Lee’s summit with Trump in the US is still up in the air.

During his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Thursday, Cho responded, “That is not going to happen,” when asked whether he agreed that attending China’s “Victory Day” event before holding a South Korea–US summit could send a confusing signal about the alliance.

He declined to give a definitive answer when asked whether Lee would attend China’s Sept. 3 celebrations.

However, Cho said in his opening remarks, “We will seek to resume exchanges between the leaders of the two countries at the APEC Summit, to be held in Gyeongju from late October to early November.”

On trade negotiations with the US, Cho offered a positive outlook on reaching a deal by the Aug. 1 deadline set by President Trump for imposing 25 percent “reciprocal tariffs” on South Korea, saying, “Yes, it appears to be possible.”

When asked what Seoul’s strategy is to win against Trump, Cho said, “Instead of focusing on gaining the upper hand over the US, I would like to approach this in terms of how we, as allies, can work together to forge win-win outcomes.”

Firm stance on China’s West Sea structures

Regarding South Korea’s relations with China, Cho said the Lee administration would “respond firmly and resolutely at the pan-government level to matters concerning our sovereignty, including those in the West Sea, while strengthening strategic communication with China on security issues concerning the Korean Peninsula and the surrounding region.”

Concerns have risen over China’s intention to unilaterally install structures within the Provisional Measures Zone — a jointly managed area agreed upon by the two countries in the West Sea — from 2018 to 2024.

The PMZ was established under the Korea-China Fisheries Agreement signed in 2000, since the two countries have overlapping EEZs, without delineating a clear maritime boundary.

When asked whether China’s unilateral installation of structures violates the agreement, Cho answered, “It is clearly a violation of the spirit of the agreement.”

“Regarding such actions (by China), we will lodge a strong protest and take appropriate countermeasures, while working to devise a range of firm response options,” Cho said.

When asked whether South Korea is considering a proportional response — such as installing structures — if China continues to refuse to dismantle those in the PMZ, Cho responded, “We should conduct a comprehensive review that includes such options.”

Paving way for inter-Korean dialogue

On North Korean issues, Cho said the Lee administration would "strive to make substantial progress on peace on the Korean Peninsula and the resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue.”

“Above all, we will work to ease inter-Korean tensions and pave the way for the resumption of dialogue with North Korea, based on close coordination with the US.”

To that end, Cho said he was open to scaling down the regularly staged large-scale outdoor combined military exercises between South Korea and the US.

“The Korea–US combined military exercises have long played a crucial role in maintaining our deterrence posture,” Cho said, pointing to the precedent of the suspension of large-scale field training exercises from 2018 to 2022.

“However, as we saw in 2018, I believe that, based on the alliance and mutual agreement between the two countries, some adjustments can be made if necessary,” he added.

When asked whether he defines North Korea as “enemy,” Cho answered, “North Korea is an urgent and existential threat that could turn into an enemy, but at the same time, it is also a counterpart with whom we must engage in dialogue to build peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.”

“I believe this duality defines its nature,” Cho clarified.

But Cho further elucidated that he could not agree with Unification Minister nominee Chung Dong-young’s assertion that the conservative Lee Myung-bak administration’s hardline North Korea policy bears partial responsibility for the sinking of the ROKS Cheonan and shelling of Yeonpyeongdo by North Korea in 2010. Both resulted in South Korean casualties and loss of life.

“While such arguments were being made, I did not personally agree with that approach,” Cho said, referring to his role in reviewing the option of bringing the issue to the UN Security Council as deputy minister for multilateral and global affairs at the Foreign Ministry at the time.