Korea’s retail-to-energy conglomerate GS Group announced Thursday a company-wide push for an artificial intelligence-driven business transformation to overcome slowing performance in its key subsidiaries.

“All the knowledge and data accumulated across every area of our business are our strongest assets. … We must integrate these assets through AI and develop new business opportunities by enhancing collaboration between subsidiaries,” said GS Group Chairman Heo Tae-soo.

“Amid these enormous changes, we must place technology at the core of our strategy rather than treating it as a mere tool, and rigorously explore ways to transform our businesses fundamentally.”

The remarks were made during GS Group’s mid-year strategy meeting held in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday. Some 150 executives, including CEOs of the group’s major subsidiaries, gathered to assess plans for the second half of 2025.

During the session, the chairman presented recent developments in AI technology, emphasizing the importance of streamlining production processes and adopting robotics through physical AI as a key turning point for the group.

While highlighting internal efforts to build an AI-driven innovation engine, including the development of a proprietary AI platform, he also urged executives to take steps toward external business expansion.

“The group continues to consider mergers and acquisitions, but we need a more strategic and execution-focused approach,” Heo said.

“Each subsidiary should contribute to laying the foundation for GS Group’s future growth by pursuing meaningful deals and enhancing strategic networks within the venture ecosystem.”