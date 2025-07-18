Four Seasons Hotel Seoul offers summer family package

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul rolled out its “Kids For All Seasons” package, tailored for families traveling with children. Available through Aug. 31, the offer includes weekend and holiday kids’ activities such as English play sessions and cooking classes, access to the Kids Lounge, an in-room tent setup and a 150,000 won ($108.14) dining credit. Designed to create engaging and educational experiences, this package starts at 750,000 won per night for a Premium King Room.

Sono International, T’way Air launch joint Jeju travel deal

Sono International and T’way Air have partnered to celebrate their new relationship with a joint Jeju travel promotion. The package includes one night at Sono Calm or Sono Belle Jeju, breakfast for two and two welcome teas, starting at 147,000 won. Free sauna access is included for T’way passengers staying at Sono Calm. Booking is available through Aug. 31 for stays through Sept. 28. Additional airfare discounts and prize giveaways are also being offered.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo unveils family package

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo presents the “PlanBee: Family Edition” package for families with kids. Designed for two adults and one child, it includes a one-night stay, buffet breakfast, access to the Honeycomb Kids Lounge and indoor pool and three themed kids’ gifts. Guests can rent a kids’ tent for an additional 55,000 won. The package is available through Aug. 31, with daily availability from July 25 to Aug. 24. The package starts at 264,000 won per night for a King Guest Room.

Rolling Hills Hotel offers summer wellness dining

Rolling Hills Hotel in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, is featuring a “Healthy Summer” dining promotion at its Blue Sapphire restaurant through Aug. 31. The buffet highlights seasonal and health-boosting ingredients such as octopus, eel, barley and peach. Signature items include spicy grilled eel, beef rib soup and perilla beef stew. Adults can enjoy the buffet from 87,000 won and children from 44,000 won. A special herbal abalone galbitang dish, served from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., is priced at 40,000 won.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong debuts summer afternoon tea

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong is offering its seasonal “Au Soleil Afternoon Tea Set” at Lumiere lounge, featuring 12 summer-inspired desserts and savory items. Highlights include mango lime pound cake, tomato lemon tart, beef tartare and an ocean-themed jelly. The set is served daily from 2 to 5 p.m. and includes a choice of coffee or tea. The price is 80,000 won for two. Shinhan Tops Club members receive a 10 percent discount.