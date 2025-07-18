"The King of Kings"

(US/South Korea)

Opened July 16

Drama/Religious

Directed by Jang Seong-ho

Charles Dickens (Lee Byung-hun) recounts the story of Jesus Christ (Jin Sun-kyu) to his son in this animated adaptation of the New Testament, based on Dickens' book "The Life of Our Lord."

"Superman"

(US)

Opened July 9

Action/Fantasy

Directed by James Gunn

Clark Kent (David Corenswet) battles tech billionaire Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) as he navigates his dual identity as Superman in this DC Universe reboot.

"Jurassic World: Rebirth"

(US)

Opened July 2

Sci-fi/Adventure

Directed by Gareth Edwards

Covert operative Zora Bennet (Scarlett Johansson) and her team encounter mutated dinosaur experiments that have thrived in isolation for decades during their expedition to a forbidden island.

"F1: The Movie"

(US)

Opened June 25

Sports/Drama

Directed by Joseph Kosinski

Former Formula One driver Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) comes out of retirement to mentor a rookie prodigy (Damson Idris) for a struggling team.