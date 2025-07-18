"The King of Kings"
(US/South Korea)
Opened July 16
Drama/Religious
Directed by Jang Seong-ho
Charles Dickens (Lee Byung-hun) recounts the story of Jesus Christ (Jin Sun-kyu) to his son in this animated adaptation of the New Testament, based on Dickens' book "The Life of Our Lord."
"Superman"
(US)
Opened July 9
Action/Fantasy
Directed by James Gunn
Clark Kent (David Corenswet) battles tech billionaire Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) as he navigates his dual identity as Superman in this DC Universe reboot.
"Jurassic World: Rebirth"
(US)
Opened July 2
Sci-fi/Adventure
Directed by Gareth Edwards
Covert operative Zora Bennet (Scarlett Johansson) and her team encounter mutated dinosaur experiments that have thrived in isolation for decades during their expedition to a forbidden island.
"F1: The Movie"
(US)
Opened June 25
Sports/Drama
Directed by Joseph Kosinski
Former Formula One driver Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) comes out of retirement to mentor a rookie prodigy (Damson Idris) for a struggling team.
moonkihoon@heraldcorp.com