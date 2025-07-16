Nam Woohyun of Infinite is expanding his solo concert to five cities across Asia, his agency Billions announced Tuesday.

He is set to host live shows in Seoul on Aug. 16-17 under the title “Tree High School,” which will now be the name of an eight-show solo concert tour. He will head over to Macao on Sept. 14 and perform in Taipei, Taiwan, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in October and Manila and Hong Kong the following month.

In the meantime, the singer will bring out his fifth solo EP “Tree Ring” on July 30, approximately 10 months since his third solo digital single “Boyfriend,” and close to two years after his first solo LP “Whitree.”